North Belfast man jailed for four years for sexual abuse
A former youth development worker has been jailed for sexually abusing his two nieces when they were children.
The 39-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of a total of four sexual offences.
The crimes took place over a six-year period between December 2002 and September 2008, when one of the victims was aged between seven and 11 and her sister aged between two and eight.
He was sentenced to four years in prison and a further year on probation.
At Belfast Crown Court on Friday his victims clapped and cheered as the sentence was handed down.
The father-of-two maintained his innocence throughout trial.
Judge Geoffrey Miller QC told the court of the defendant's lack of remorse and of the impact his actions have had on his nieces.
Judge Miller said the jury "saw through his lies and rejected his account", which included a claim his nieces made the abuse up due to jealousy within the family.
'Exacerbated the pain'
Judge Miller said victim impact statements "speak eloquently of the damage and hurt caused by the defendant's actions".
"The impact continues, unabated by the passing years. Each speak of a betrayal of security which they, as children, had the right to expect.
"The fact he is a family member and that their own mother chose to believe him rather than them, only exacerbated the pain he caused and led to a breakdown of relationships."
Judge Miller said he had a "chaotic and troubled" childhood which included emotional abuse and periods in care.
He went on obtain to qualifications and employment as a youth development worker before gaining employment as a manager in a call centre, and had a settled family life with his wife and children.
It also emerged he was recently forced to leave his family home due to "adverse community reaction".
Judge Miller said that while there had been no offending since, the defendant's actions were so severe that a jail term was warranted.
He was also put on the sex offenders register and is the subject of a sexual offences prevention order for ten years.