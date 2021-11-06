Dungannon: Three men appear in court over Elm Avenue attempted murder
Three men have appeared in court in relation to the alleged attempted murder of a man in Dungannon, in County Tyrone.
Police received reports of a number of men fighting in Elm Avenue at about 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Lee Hamilton, 30, of Elm Avenue, Dungannon, faces charges including attempted murder and driving while disqualified and without insurance.
His uncle, Don Hamilton, 41, of Cherry Hill, Cookstown, is accused of possessing offensive weapons, including a hatchet and an imitation firearm, as well as dangerous driving.
Luis Mederia, 23, of Elm Avenue, Dungannon, is accused of possessing a hatchet.
All three men were charged with affray.
A fourth man has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
The offences relate to an incident near Lee Hamilton's home on 2 November.
Lee Hamilton's lawyer told the court a car load of men arrived at his home and in the violence which followed, he too was injured.
Three children aged under 12 were present at the time of the attack, the court also heard.
'Witness interference'
A detective sergeant told Dungannon Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.
The detective objected to the men being bailed, citing "concerns of witness interference" and "people are fearful of making statements".
"Much of the evidence is being provided from house-to-house enquiries," the detective said.
"This incident involved a number of weapons and the victim of the attack currently remains heavily sedated and in very serious condition."
Police also recovered other weapons including a wheel brace and machete.
Lawyers for the three men applied for bail, although this was subsequently adjourned in the case of Mederia while police conduct checks around the suitability of an alternative address.
Don Hamilton's lawyer pointed out his address is at least 12 miles from the scene and with a £10,000 surety made available, "he is a good candidate for bail."
However, District Judge Mark McGarrity refused bail.
All three men were remanded in custody to appear again by video-link next month.