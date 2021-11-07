Sir Van Morrison: NI health minister sues singer over Covid restrictions chant
- Published
Northern Ireland's health minister has initiated legal proceedings against Sir Van Morrison, who branded him "very dangerous" over his handling of Covid-19 restrictions.
Robin Swann's solicitor Paul Tweed said proceedings were "at an advanced stage" with a hearing expected in early 2022.
In June, the singer chanted the "very dangerous" comments during a dinner at Belfast's Europa Hotel.
Morrison is an outspoken critic of Covid-19 restrictions.
It is understood the High Court proceedings also include two other incidents - when the singer allegedly referred to Mr Swann as a "fraud" in a media interview and an online video by Sir Van in which he repeats the "dangerous" claim.
It is understood the legal action was launched in June. Morrison's agent has been contacted by BBC News NI for a response.
The singer took to the stage at the dinner event in June and addressed about 140 people after his gig was cancelled.
He was joined on stage for the chant by Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Ian Paisley.
Mr Paisley later defended his actions, by saying: "What was parody, comedy, banter and sarcasm should not be blown out of all proportion."
He said he had been "put on the spot" and that he certainly did not believe that Mr Swann, a member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), was dangerous.
A report of the legal action first appeared in the Sunday Life.
Last year, Morrison accused the government of "taking our freedom" in three new songs that protest against the coronavirus lockdown.
Mr Swann described the songs as dangerous and said if the singer had scientific facts to support his claims, he should present them.
In August, Morrison dropped a legal challenge against a blanket ban on live music in licensed venues because of coronavirus restrictions.
It followed a decision by the Stormont Executive to allow live music to resume as it eased restrictions.