Brexit: Sir Keir Starmer opposed to suspending parts of NI Protocol
- Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted suspending parts of Northern Ireland's Brexit deal will not resolve the dispute between the UK and EU.
He said triggering Article 16 would not resolve "the dispute in relation to the protocol in Northern Ireland".
The protocol is the special Brexit deal agreed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.
It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods and allows free-flowing trade with the EU.
But it also creates a trade border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The EU has proposed measures to ease the checks and controls for goods crossing the Irish Sea.
But the UK is demanding fundamental reform and there is growing speculation it will trigger Article 16 - which allows parts of the protocol to be unilaterally suspended if they are causing serious difficulties - in the coming weeks.
Sir Keir said triggering Article 16 was not in the "interests of the communities in Northern Ireland or businesses in Northern Ireland".
"What is in their interests is resolving the issues," he said.
"Because of the way the protocol was drafted, because of what the prime minister signed, it is perfectly true that there are checks from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. We want to reduce those.
"What I am saying is don't rip up the protocol because that has that very important central purpose, which is to protect the no border in Northern Ireland."
'Gaps in current arrangements'
The Labour leader told the Andrew Marr Show he wanted to see "both sides sitting down and resolving this".
"There's a little bit of me, I am afraid, that can't help think that the prime minister is constantly trying to pick a fight on things like this so he hopes people don't look elsewhere in the forest, which are things like the Owen Paterson affair," Sir Keir said.
Asked if he was prepared to renegotiate the Brexit deal to mitigate any impact on economic growth, he said he would not rip up the deal and renegotiate but there were "sensible adjustments" that could be made to improve the arrangement.
"I think we need to make Brexit work. It's all very well saying get Brexit done, we've got to make Brexit work," he said.
"In order to do that, we have got to deal with some of the gaps and weaknesses in the current arrangements."
The Labour leader said he would do "whatever I could to make it easier for British firms to trade across the world, but particularly with the EU".
"What I'm not talking about is re-joining the EU, what I'm not talking about is ripping up the current agreement and starting again - nobody wants to be in that place."
Former Conservative prime minister, Sir John Major, said on Saturday that triggering Article 16 and suspending parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be "colossally stupid".