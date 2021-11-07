Newtownabbey: Bus hijacked and set on fire
- Published
A bus has been destroyed after it was hijacked and set on fire in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
It happened near Valley Leisure Centre on Church Road at 19:45 GMT on Sunday.
Police said four men got on to the bus, ordered the passengers and the driver to get off and then set it alight.
No-one was injured, police said.
It is the second time in a week that a bus has been hijacked and burnt in Northern Ireland.
Last Monday morning two armed, masked men boarded a bus in Newtownards, County Down, ordered the driver to leave and then set it on fire.
'Deserve to be safe'
After the latest incident, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon tweeted: "What does this madness achieve?"
"Buses are paid for and owned by the people of Northern Ireland," she added.
"Without them people can't get to and from work, or school, or hospital appointments.
"Our bus drivers are working class people who deserve to be safe in their jobs."
Three fire engines were sent to extinguish the blaze and the crews left the scene at about 21:30.
Church Road is closed and diversions have been put in place.
Police are instructing the public to avoid the area.