Newtownabbey: Northern Ireland politicians condemn bus attack
The hijacking and burning of a bus in County Antrim on Sunday has been strongly condemned by political leaders across Northern Ireland.
Four masked men, armed with a hammer and bottle of petrol, boarded the bus in Newtownabbey's Rathcoole at 19:45 GMT as it stopped on Carnreagh Bend.
No-one was injured, but police said the incident was distressing and frightening for all involved.
Last Monday morning, two armed masked men boarded a bus in Newtownards and ordered the driver to leave before setting it on fire.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the attack was the fourth of its kind this year, at a huge cost to the public.
The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) deputy leader said that "it is another extreme act of self-harm consistently rejected by the people of Northern Ireland".
"Our bus drivers are working class people who deserve to be safe in their jobs," she added.
'Completely wrong'
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the violence as "reckless".
"This violence, whatever the perceived or believed motivation, is completely wrong," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
Police said Sunday's passengers were ordered to disembark the bus, while the driver was instructed to drive to Church Road before getting off.
The men then proceeded to smash the windows and set the bus alight.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the suspects were dressed in black and believed to be in their 40s.
PSNI Det Insp Lenaghan said one of the men was reportedly about 5ft 7in (170cm) tall while the other two were 6ft (182cm) or taller.
He said the incident had caused continued disruption for people and asked drivers to avoid the area as the police investigation continued.
Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said there was absolutely no place for criminality and violence in society.
"The hijacking and burning of a bus and threats to a driver in Rathcoole is dangerous, reckless and despicable," he said.
"People want calm and responsible leadership to reduce tensions and ensure there is no further escalation of violence on our streets."
Alliance Party cllr Nuala McAllister described Sunday's bus hijacking as "really disturbing".
"We need these thugs to go away and remember that it is their own communities that they're harming, their own people that they are scaring and putting at risk," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"It is largely elderly and working class people that use those buses."
'Utterly pathetic'
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the violence was "utterly pathetic", and needed to stop.
"Those responsible do not represent the overwhelming majority who just want a peaceful society," Mr Beattie tweeted.
He said those responsible were terrorising society.
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) representative Ron McDowell condemned the attack "in the strongest possible terms".
"This is not Rathcoole and should not be representative of the people there," he added.