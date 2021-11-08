Kevin Lunney trial: Judges start delivering verdicts
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
Judges at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin have begun delivering their verdicts in the case of four men accused of abducting and torturing Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.
Mr Lunney, 51, was kidnapped outside his County Fermanagh home in September 2019 and seriously assaulted.
The trial opened in June and lasted for 40 days.
All four men deny the charges against them.
The accused are Luke O'Reilly, 68, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, County Cavan; Darren Redmond, 27, from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin; Alan O'Brien, 40, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin and another 40-year-old man, known as YZ, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
All four deny charges of falsely imprisoning Mr Lunney and intentionally causing him serious harm at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, County Cavan, on 17 September 2019.
The trial heard from Mr Lunney that he was bundled into the boot of an Audi A4 near his home in County Fermanagh and driven across the border to a remote farm site where he was tied up, beaten, slashed on the face and chest with a Stanley knife.
He also had his leg broken with two blows of a wooden bat.
Mr Lunney, a father of six, had the initials QIH carved into his chest.
'Dumped on a roadside'
His attackers allegedly told him over and over to resign as a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings and to drop defamation cases north and south of the border.
He said they also told him they had been watching him for six weeks and knew all about his daughter in the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) top.
His ordeal lasted two and a half hours before he was dumped on a roadside in County Cavan.
The court heard Mr Lunney attempted to escape from the boot of the car he had been put in and that one of his kidnappers telephoned another man and said: "Boss, this man resisted and we had to hit him."
The court heard that led to the gang being concerned about DNA evidence and the kidnappers then bought bleach which was rubbed into Mr Lunney.
Gardai (Irish police) were able to identify the man who bought the bleach as Luke O'Reilly.
The prosecution said that from that purchase and with the use of dialled mobile phone calls, DNA and CCTV footage they were able to identify the other defendants and Cyril McGuinness, also known as Dublin Jimmy, who died from a suspected heart attack during a police raid on his home in Derbyshire in November 2019.
The presiding judge, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, said Mr Lunney was a composed witness and was remarkably accurate in his recollection of what happened to him.
He added that Mr Lunney was a most impressive and careful witness.
Mr Lunney and senior executives from QIH are in court for the verdicts.