Criticism over delay in announcing new public appointments watchdog
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Questions have been raised about the delay at Stormont in announcing a new commissioner for public appointments in Northern Ireland.
Judena Leslie's term came to an end in May, after almost six years in post.
SDLP assembly member Sinead McLaughlin said she was concerned about a "lack of urgency" in the appointment process.
A spokesperson for the Executive Office said the appointment process was "ongoing".
Northern Ireland has about 1,400 public appointments, ranging from unpaid boards of further education colleges to many high-profile paid positions.
The role of the commissioner is to ensure that how those appointments are made adheres to certain standards and principles.
'Lack of urgency, dither and delay'
Ms McLaughlin, who is also the chair of Stormont's Executive Office committee, criticised the first and deputy first ministers for the delay.
"Commissioners matter - they have a valuable role to play and this is about the processes of good government," she told BBC News NI.
"There is a lack of urgency, dither and delay within the Executive Office - that really concerns me a lot."
She added that the delay could lead to a "vacuum" in how decisions taken by public bodies are scrutinised.
Another high-profile commissioner role in Northern Ireland also remains unfilled by Stormont's first and deputy first minister - that of a commissioner for victims and survivors.
The role has been vacant since Judith Thompson's time ended in August 2020.
On Monday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the recruitment process was ongoing and that it was hoped a new victims commissioner would be appointed "within the next three months".