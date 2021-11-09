Translink: Further bus disruptions expected after hijackings
Some bus services in Northern Ireland may be suspended for the second night in a row, the chief executive of Translink has said.
Chris Conway said the decision would be reviewed later on Tuesday.
Services on five bus routes in Belfast were suspended from 18:30 GMT on Monday, while others were diverted.
It followed the hijacking and setting alight of a bus in Newtownabbey on Sunday night. amid rising tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The post-Brexit arrangement is opposed by unionist political parties and loyalist groups, who believe it undermines Northern Ireland's position within the UK.
Translink's chief executive told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that commuters should expect "the same level of service" on bus routes as seen on Monday night.
On Sunday night, four masked men, armed with a hammer and bottle of petrol, boarded a bus in Rathcoole and ordered the driver and the passengers to get off before they set it on fire.
BBC News NI understands that the burning of buses in recent months has cost £800,000.
"The measures we took [on Monday], we will continue to reinforce those in the nights going forward to try and create that stability that we're looking for across our services and in these local communities," said Mr Conway.
"We will be reviewing that later and if there are any changes we will notify people but people should, at this point in time, expect the same level of service as they had last night."
He added that the driver involved in Sunday's attack was "getting good support and recovering well".
Translink announced the following changes at 16:00 on Monday, which took effect from 18:30 GMT:
- Metro services 1, 2, 4, 11 and 12 are suspended
- Metro services 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are largely operating as normal but there may be diversions
- The majority of Ulsterbus services are operating as normal but there may be diversions on some routes
- Glider services are largely operating as normal but with some diversions in east Belfast
Some services to the Foyle Metro in Londonderry were also altered on Monday evening.
The affected areas were Nelson Drive, Lincoln Court, Tullyally and Currynerin in the city.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MLA Gary Middleton said he was "concerned" at buses being withdrawn in Derry, "particularly in the Waterside area".
"Many people rely on the services Translink provide and they were left stranded yesterday evening," Mr Middleton told BBC Radio Foyle.
"Drivers have rights, they need to be protected and we need to stand with them, but what we don't do is allow a very small number of people to disrupt an entire service."
Mr Middleton called for an explanation as to why services were withdrawn in the city.
'Huge regret'
Mr Conway said the move to suspend services was taken with "huge regret" and apologised to passengers whose travel plans were disrupted.
"We will have a meeting every lunchtime with our drivers and also in the morning time with the PSNI and other community groups and we'll make a decision everyday to try to start reinstating these services," he said.
The move from Translink has been welcomed by representatives from Unite, a union representing some bus drivers.
"When this kind of thing happened all the time, usually you were given another bus and sent up the road again, those days are long gone and we are never going back to that situation," Mr Ferrin told Good Morning Ulster.
Some Translink staff members staged a walk-out on Monday afternoon and gathered outside Belfast City Hall in solidarity with the drivers whose buses were targeted.
"We didn't give [Translink] any demands as such, but we did make our feelings quite clear and the drivers made their feelings quite clear yesterday," he said.
"We're not putting ourselves in danger unnecessarily.
"The emotional and psychological harm [of these attacks] may not manifest itself for days, months or even years after the attack and this is one of the reasons we cannot let these attacks carry on.
"Translink is a cross-community employer, there are Protestants, Catholics, Muslims, Atheists and all the rest of it that were together there yesterday, and we just want to get on with our job the best we can do."