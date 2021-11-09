East Belfast: Shot fired at house with children inside
A shot has been fired at the front door of a house in the Tower Court area of east Belfast.
Police received a report that a single shot from a shotgun was fired at the property shortly after 22:25 GMT on Monday.
A man and woman in their 40s and two children, aged five and 10, were in the house at the time of the shooting.
No injuries were reported but damage was caused to the front door of the house.
Police appealed for information.