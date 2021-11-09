Covid-19: Seven more deaths and 1,228 new coronavirus cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,769.
Another 1,228 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from the 1,028 cases recorded on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 285,459 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday, there were 395 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 378 on Monday.
There were 39 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 44 on Monday.
Last updated 9 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,741,091 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of those, 1,337,018 are first doses and 1,250,850 second doses.
Last updated 9 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,492.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,161 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, down from 3,428 on Sunday.
On Monday, there were 498 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.
There were 78 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 75 on Sunday.
Last updated 8 November at 14:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,348,692 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,589,465 people have had their first dose and 3,522,986 have had their second dose.
Some 236,241 people have received a single dose vaccine.
Last updated 8 November at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland