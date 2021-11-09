Newry house fire: Jimmy Thompson murder accused appears in court
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
A man has appeared in court in Newry, County Down, charged with the murder of a man in Newry earlier this year.
Andrew James Thompson, who was known as Jimmy, died in a fire at a bungalow in the Park View area of Cloughoge, on the outskirts of Newry, on 21 May.
Forty-two-year-old Gary Anthony Paul Magee, from Park View, is charged with Mr Thompson's murder and arson endangering life with intent.
He appeared at Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry, on Tuesday.
Appearing via video-link from Lurgan Custody Suite, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and that he understood the charges against him.
A police officer said he could connect Mr Magee to these charges.
No bail application was made but a defence solicitor asked that the matter be relisted for tomorrow morning in order to do so.