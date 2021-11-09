Covid-19 compulsory jabs for NI health staff to be considered
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
There is to be a public consultation around introducing mandatory Covid-19 vaccines in Northern Ireland.
The compulsory scheme could involve all new recruits to health and social care and anyone who moves job within the health system.
Agency workers could also be included.
On Tuesday it was announced NHS staff in England will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with a deadline expected to be set for April next year.
Covid vaccines were made compulsory for care home staff in England in June.
Health Minister Robin Swann said introducing such measures in Northern Ireland would be a significant development that should only be undertaken after careful consideration.
The consultation will also cover mandatory flu vaccines.
"Vaccination is central to our efforts to support health and social care services during this extremely challenging winter and beyond," said the health minister.
"I remain convinced that persuasion is the best and most effective option when it comes to vaccination."
'Human rights concern'
Mr Swann said there were compelling arguments that mandatory vaccination for existing health and social care staff in Northern Ireland could be counter-productive - potentially destabilising an already fragile workforce.
"Against that, I also have great sympathy for those who only want their loved ones to be cared for by fully vaccinated staff," he added.
"All options remain under consideration. I will closely monitor the situation in England - including the impact of mandatory vaccination on staffing in its social care sector.
"There is no predetermined outcome. Trade unions, employees and employers will have a key role in this consultation but the views of the general public will also be very important."
Earlier, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said making vaccinations compulsory for front-line healthcare workers in Northern Ireland would raise human rights concerns.
Ms O'Neill has said she would consider such a proposal but that she was in favour of a voluntary approach.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she did not believe Northern Ireland was at the point where such a policy was required.
She said she would prefer to see the executive move to make vaccine passports a requirement for entry to nightlife venues.