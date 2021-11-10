Carnlough: Man charged after PSNI officer injured in incident
A 41-year-old man has been charged after five police officers were injured in an incident in County Antrim on Tuesday.
The incident involving a car happened on Bridge Street, Carnlough, just before 02:00 GMT.
Police said significant damage was caused to two police vehicles in the incident.
One officer suffered injuries to his hand and arm, while four others sustained minor injuries.
The charges against the man include dangerous driving and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has also been charged with driving with excess alcohol.
The man is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on 2 December.