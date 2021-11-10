Edward Meenan murder trial told of 'sustained, brutal and savage attack'
- Published
A man whose body was found in an alleyway in Londonderry died following a "sustained, brutal and savage attack", a court has heard.
The body of Edward Meenan, 52, was found in Creggan Street on 25 November 2018.
The court heard that he had been stabbed over 40 times.
Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode and Ryan Walters, 22, of Station Park, Crossgar, deny murder.
They also deny wounding Mr Meenan's friend William McConnell and perverting the course of justice by burning evidence.
A fourth accused, Sinead White, 38, from St Brecans Park, Derry, denies withholding information.
On the opening day of the trial in Londonderry Crown Court sitting in Belfast, a prosecuting barrister told the jury Mr Meenan also had both his legs fractured and there was extensive "blunt force trauma" on the body caused by "heavy punches or kicks".
The court heard a rod-like weapon was also used.
'Didn't give him a chance'
Outlining the prosecution's case against the accused, the Crown barrister said Mr Meenan had left his home in the Little Diamond area of Derry with Mr McConnell at about 02:00 on 25 November 2018.
The two men walked a short distance to a house at Creggan Street, which at the time was Ms White's home.
When they arrived, the prosecutor said the three accused men came out and attacked them.
While Mr McConnell managed to run away, the prosecutor said the attackers "didn't give him (Mr Meenan) a chance".
The court heard he was brought to the ground and subjected to what was described as a sustained assault, with forensic evidence suggesting Mr Meenan was then dragged into an alleyway.
The prosecutor said the alarm was raised by a member of the public at around 02:30 but when paramedics attended the scene, it was obvious Mr Meenan was dead.
The jury was told in the direct aftermath of the murder, the three accused men walked to Mr Rodgers mother's home - also at Little Diamond - where they lit a fire and burned evidence including clothes smeared with Mr Meenan's blood.
Police found Mr Meenan's blood on a pair of Mr Walters' trainers, while his blood was also found on a Celtic top and trainers belonging to Mr Creswell, the court was told.
It also heard that when Mr Walters was arrested and interviewed, he admitted he was present at the scene but blamed his co-accused for the attack.
After his arrest for murder, Mr Creswell gave a "no comment" response during police interviews, the court heard.
He later admitted being present but blamed "others" for the murder.
The prosecutor said Mr Rogers was with Mr Creswell and Mr Walters both before and after the fatal attack and was involved in what happened.
The jury also heard that Ms White, "in spite of what took place at her home" had failed to provide any information to police.
The trial is expected to last six weeks.