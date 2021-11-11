Edward Meenan murder: Sinead White admits withholding information
A woman charged with withholding information about the murder of Edward Meenan has changed her plea to guilty.
Sinead White, 38, of St Brecan's Park in Londonderry, had previously denied the charge in court.
The body of 52-year-old Mr Meenan was found near Creggan Street in Derry on 25 November 2018.
On the fourth day of a trial at the city's crown court a barrister for White asked for the charge to be put to her again and she gave a guilty plea.
The judge told White that she could leave the dock and that she would be dealt with at the end of the trial, which involves three other defendants.
White was released on continuing bail and a pre-sentence report was ordered.
Also on Thursday, one of the three men charged with murdering Mr Meenan admitted perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence that may have linked him to the killing.
Sean Rodgers, 34, of the Little Diamond in the city, is also charged with murder and wounding another man on the same date, both of which he denies.
Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, County Londonderry, and Ryan Walters, 22, of Station Park in Crossgar, County Down, are also accused of murder, wounding another man and perverting the course of justice.
They deny the charges.
The trial then heard evidence of how Mr Meenan's body was found.
The first man on the scene told the court that he was returning from work when he discovered the body lying in the alleyway behind Creggan Street.
A police officer then gave evidence of arriving at the scene and seeing "quite a lot of blood".
The officer told the court that paramedics were already at the scene and told him that Mr Meenan was dead.
The trial continues.