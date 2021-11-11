Rape: Hundreds of cases in Northern Ireland fail evidence test
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
New figures show that 11% of rape cases passed the evidence test for prosecution in Northern Ireland last year.
There were 'no prosecution' decisions in respect of 562 individuals, compared to 76 who were charged.
A Green Party MLA said women were being let down by the system.
The data covers the 2020-2021 financial year and was released via the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
Prosecution rates in rape cases have been falling - five years ago the rate was around 25%.
Covid-19 restricted the number of cases which could be heard in court last year and is reflected in a fall in the number of people convicted.
Eight people were found guilty of rape last year, compared to 20 in 2019-20.
But there were three times as many cases heard in 2019-20.
Fraction of cases
Green Party MLA Rachel Woods, who sits on Stormont's justice committee, said the figures were "deeply concerning" overall.
She said it was "an absolute disgrace" that only a fraction of cases resulted in a prosecution.
"These figures are a damning indictment of our criminal justice system. It is clear the system is failing victims and survivors," she added.