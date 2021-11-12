Newtownards: Police blame UVF gang for bus hijacking
Four men have been arrested after a bus was hijacked and burnt out in Abbot Drive, in Newtownards, County Down, on 1 November.
Detectives investigating the incident say they believe the attack was carried out by members of a local UVF faction.
Police conducted searches of four properties in the Newtownards and Bangor areas on Friday morning.
They arrested four men, aged 36, 41, 48 and 55, who have been taken to a police station for questioning.
It was reported that the men who boarded the bus made reference to the Northern Ireland protocol.
Det Ch Supt Ian Saunders said the Police Service of Northern Ireland's investigation continues, alongside an investigation into the hijacking and burning of a bus in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, on Sunday.
"Both of these violent and destructive attacks have had an impact on those people who were directly involved in the incidents and also the wider community," he said.
Det Ch Supt Saunders said that an increased neighbourhood policing presence in those areas would continue.
He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.