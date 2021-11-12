Covid-19: Nisra records 59 further deaths in Northern Ireland
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
A further 59 Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to 5 November.
That is nine more than the 50 reported for the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
It brings the agency's total, based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, to 3,700.
The Department of Health's total, up to last Friday, based on a positive test being recorded, was 2,744.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
Of the agency's measure, just over two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (68.7%).
There have been 1,127 care home resident deaths, accounting for slightly less than a third (30.3%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
People aged 75 and over accounted for 74.2% of the 3,700 Covid-19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 5 November 2021.
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 5 November was 371.
That is 51 more than the previous week, and 56 more than the five-year average for the time of year of 315.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid Ulster council areas have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.4% and 8.1% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.3% and 6.6% respectively), according to the Nisra figures.
The figures also show that Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh council areas both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.4 and 2.1 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).