Ulster Rugby chief apologises for BMW Remembrance Day tweet
Ulster Rugby's chief executive has apologised for the timing of a tweet about a new corporate sponsorship deal which was posted shortly after 11:00 GMT on Remembrance Day.
The tweet, which has since been deleted, publicised a deal between Ulster Rugby and a BMW car dealership.
It included a photo taken in front of the war memorial at Ulster's Kingspan Stadium.
Jonny Petrie said it was "an honest mistake".
The former Scotland captain said the tweet was "deleted as soon as we realised" and called on people to "let's move on".
"The memorial arch is an iconic part of our stadium & our heritage - we always want to be respectful for what it stands for & apologise for any offence caused," he said, in a tweet.
