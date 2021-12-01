Report on flags, identity, culture and tradition to be published
A long-awaited report dealing with flags and culture is due to be published by the Executive Office later.
The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition was set up in 2016 to find consensus on difficult cultural issues.
The report has made 44 recommendations, but it is unlikely they will be enacted in the foreseeable future, which has been criticised by Sinn Féin.
The work has cost about £800,000.
The commission had been due to report in December 2017, 18 months after it was set up, however work was affected by the collapse of devolution in January 2017.
Its findings were finally presented to the Stormont Executive in July 2020, but have not yet been made public.
Sinn Féin assembly member (MLA) and Junior Minister Declan Kearney said he believed the report should be accompanied by a plan for implementing the recommendations.
"That is what will be missing and I think that is a mistake," he said.
"I would much rather see scaffolding established in order to ensure an orderly implementation of those proposals within the report that I believe are deliverable.
"There are then clearly challenges which remain but if we had had a framework of next steps then we could tackle those.
"It is for the parties who oppose the good sense of an implementation plan to speak and answer for themselves."
The SDLP has called the decision to publish without an implementation plan "a farce".
SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin, who chairs the Stormont committee tasked with scrutinising the work of the first and deputy first ministers, said it underlined the "dysfunction being driven to the heart of government by the DUP/Sinn Féin relationship".
"It is far too important a challenge to allow this document to become an £800,000 ornament at Stormont Castle," she said.
"In the absence of direction or leadership from the first ministers, I will be seeking to invite the co-chairs of the commission to come to our committee and outline their view on implementation of the report recommendations."
A Stormont source has said that a working group chaired by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin junior ministers would continue to consider the next moves.
Why was the commission set up?
The commission was announced as part of the Fresh Start Agreement, negotiated by the Stormont parties in November 2015.
It was supposed to help the parties reach consensus on contentious issues surrounding flags, emblems and identity in Northern Ireland, and produce recommendations for the executive to take forward.
It began its work in June 2016, after its make-up was announced by the then first and deputy first ministers.
Co-chaired by Queen's University academic Dr Dominic Bryan and community relations worker Neville Armstrong, the commission has 15 members.
Seven members were appointed by political parties and eight were drawn from a recruitment process.
Five of those on the panel have links to unionism - it also included a former Alliance Party special adviser, a former SDLP adviser and a former Sinn Féin councillor.