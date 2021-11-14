Belfast: Man injured after another man falls 'from height' on top of him
- Published
A man has been left injured after another man fell on top of him "from a height" at a licensed premises in Belfast.
It happened on Saturday night, at about 21:45 GMT, in Pattersons Place.
The man, who was taken to hospital for treatment, is not believed to have life-threatening injuries.
A 19-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Police are appealing to those who were in the area for information.