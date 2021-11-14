Craigavon: Ambulances diverted from hospital due to 'extreme pressure'
Ambulances are being diverted away from Craigavon Area Hospital, except in immediate life threatening situations, as the hospital is under "extreme pressure".
On Sunday evening the Southern Health Trust said the hospital was at full capacity, with long waiting times in the Emergency Department (ED).
They also have a high number of Covid-19 inpatients.
Ambulances will be diverted to hospitals elsewhere in NI.
The trust said the decision had been taken "in the interests of patient safety".
The Western, Belfast and Northern Trusts have tweeted that they will be supporting Craigavon Area Hospital.
However, in social media posts, hospitals have said this will increase pressure on their "already busy" EDs.
Patients across trusts have been urged only attend if their condition requires emergency care and not to request an ambulance unless in an emergency.
'Seriously ill children seen first'
The Belfast Trust's Children's Emergency Department is also extremely busy.
In a tweet the trust said: "Seriously ill or injured children will be seen first. There may be a long wait for anyone not in urgent need."
1/3 URGENT UPDATE: Craigavon Area Hospital is under extreme pressure - we are at full capacity, there are long waits in our Emergency Department and high numbers of Covid-19 inpatients. pic.twitter.com/hDl9VvhBQ7— Southern Trust (@SouthernHSCT) November 14, 2021
Craigavon Area Hospital is appealing for any staff who are available to work to please contact the patient flow team, which will "enable us to open additional beds".
Another Sunday night and another cry for help from a hospital under extreme pressure.
The Southern Trust has had to divert ambulances because there is simply no-where else for them to go.
The ED is full, most wards that can be staffed safely are full - the system is clogged up there is no flow.
I understand they have utilized every inch of space that is available and those staff that can work I'm told are in.
Diverting ambulances to other hospitals buys the hospital time to try and stabilize the system.
But there are challenges mainly due to a legacy of problems.
Despite countless reports calling for transformation across the health and social care system little has happened.
In 50 years little has changed about Craigavon Area Hospital - it remains too small and inadequate for what it is supposed to deliver.
It does not have nearly enough side rooms to treat Covid patients - that means other wards are being closed to care for those with the virus.
The ED is cramped - one person has been waiting more than two days to be admitted unto a ward.
While 'red flag' cancer cases were being treated on Friday - I understand that may have to be reviewed.
This hospital has struggled at the best of times now in a pandemic and winter it is struggling to keep its head above water.
It's the perfect storm with the effects being felt not only in this trust but others for some time to come.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) warned that their work to alleviate pressures for the hospital may lead to longer response times for other callers with less serious complaints.
1/2 While we seek to support the Southern Trust to alleviate pressures at Craigavon Area Hospital, NIAS will continue to prioritise the most seriously ill to ensure they receive the quickest response possible. https://t.co/8z2iYSN3j6— NIAS (@NIAS999) November 14, 2021
They apologised for the delay and asked that the public only calls 999 when absolutely essential.
SDLP MLA for Upper Bann, Dolores Kelly, said it was "shocking news".
"Tremendous pressure on our health care service and staff. Please do your bit by keeping safe and heeding the warning," she added.
UUP leader and MLA Upper Bann, Doug Beattie, described the situation as "extremely concerning".