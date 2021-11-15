Craigavon Area Hospital system 'absolutely 'on the edge'
Hospitals in the Southern Health Trust area are "absolutely on the edge", according to a senior official.
Ambulances were diverted away from Craigavon Area Hospital on Sunday evening, except in cases of immediate life-threatening situations due to "extreme pressure" on its wards.
Chief executive Shane Devlin said the trust was "exceptionally close" to declaring a major incident.
He said staff were exhausted due to the huge demand on hospital services.
He said the "extreme measure" of diverting ambulances elsewhere was taken to keep patients safe.
Craigavon Area Hospital started to accept patients arriving by ambulance again at 22:00 GMT on Sunday.
There were 108 people in the emergency department at the peak on Sunday - 32 of those required admission to a ward but just three beds were available, said Mr Devlin.
The hospital also has a high number of Covid-19 inpatients.
Speaking to BBC News NI on Monday, Mr Devlin said the decision to divert ambulances away from the Craigavon was made to "allow staff and patients some breathing space" to start to manage the patients already at the hospital.
"The system we have, particularly with the level of Covid that we have in our hospital at the moment, is absolutely on the edge in Craigavon and Daisy Hill [Hospital] and other trusts," he added.
Mr Devlin said the system could not cope with the demands of a major incident, which would have involved calling extra staff in and moving patients to other hospitals.
"We would not have had anywhere to move our patients to and our staff were all in," he said.