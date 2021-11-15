North Antrim UDA: Woman and four men arrested
A woman and four men have been arrested by detectives investigating "human rights abuses and violent criminal activity" linked to the north Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
The woman, aged 52, and four men, aged 38, 43, 47 and 50, were detained on Monday.
Police arrested them in Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine.
The arrests are linked violent crimes, including multiple shootings, assaults and incidents involving explosives.
Det Insp Brennan said: "Those people who are involved in this type of dangerous and life-threatening criminality, where they are using weapons or unstable explosive items in often heavily populated residential areas, put entire communities at risk.
"We will continue to work with our partners and communities across north Antrim to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of people's lives.
"Communities want to live in peace without the threat of being innocently caught up in the activities of violent criminals."