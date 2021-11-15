Mother-and-baby homes inquiry to be set up in Northern Ireland
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The Stormont executive has agreed to set up a public inquiry into institutions for unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland.
The proposal was one of a series of recommendations ministers were urged to adopt after a panel's report.
On Monday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill told the assembly all steps would be put in place "as quickly as possible".
That will include setting up immediate redress payments to survivors.
The devolved government had committed to an investigation after research into mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene laundries was published earlier this year.
Women had given evidence that they were detained against their will, used as unpaid labour and had to give up babies for adoption.
The primary recommendation was to establish an "integrated investigation" by a non-statutory independent panel, feeding into a statutory public inquiry.
There are also further recommendations for supporting measures to ensure that victims and survivors could participate in the investigation, including access to records legislation.
Stormont ministers met victims and survivors on Monday morning to brief them on what the executive intends to do.
Ms O'Neill told the assembly that "cherry picking" elements of the report was not an option.
"Unequivocal acceptance and full implementation of the panel's recommendations is the very least we can do for victims and survivors," she added.
Assembly members were told the legislation required to establish the public inquiry can only be progressed in the next mandate but that the executive would initiate "any groundwork required now".
She confirmed that discussions would take place with HMRC and the Treasury to ensure payments would not be means-tested and that welfare benefits are not affected.
Ms O'Neill said it would prove "complex and cross-cutting work".
"We must remember that this will be a difficult and emotional day for many," she said.
"Our thoughts are very much with all the victims and survivors, who were so grievously failed, and have lived for many years with the unimaginable pain and trauma inflicted on them."
What did the initial report say?
The research report, published in January, found at least 10,500 women passed through mother-and-baby homes.
There were eight institutions in Northern Ireland, run by Catholic and Protestant religious organisations.
More than 3,000 women spent time in a Magdalene laundry.
These institutions were, in effect, workhouses and were situated in Londonderry, Belfast, and Newry.
The researchers recommended there should be more investigations into levels of infant mortality among children who were born to mothers in the homes.
They also said there were more questions to be asked about potential illegal adoptions, including the movement of babies across the border with the Republic of Ireland.