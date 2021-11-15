Covid-19: Five more deaths and 1,457 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,797.
Another 1,457 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, up from 1,377 on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are now 412 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 397 on Friday.
There were 37 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 34 on Friday.
Last updated 15 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,814,862 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
Last updated 15 November at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 3,805 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 4,642 on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,566.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 582 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, of which 106 are in intensive care units.
Last updated 14 November at 14:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,358,189 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,594,746 people have had their first dose and 3,527,177 have had their second dose.
Some 236,266 people have received a single dose vaccine.
Last updated 11 November at 18:45 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland