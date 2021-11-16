Police Federation says officers 'angered' at problems over pay
Police officers in Northern Ireland are "angered and exasperated" at a failure by the executive to sort out problems related to pay, the Police Federation has said.
The organisation has also called for "an urgent review" of how police pay is dealt with in Northern Ireland.
It said officers had not received "incremental" pay uplifts for progression through ranks.
They added that sergeants had not got a rise "signed off eleven months ago".
Federation chairman Mark Lindsay said Northern Ireland contrasted with other parts of the UK, where there was "minimum bureaucracy or delay".
"It is immaterial to officers whether blame lies with the PSNI, Department of Justice or the Department of Finance," he said.
"These matters need to be resolved immediately and a fit-for-purpose process put in place for next year."
'Pay deterioration'
The federation said that at a time of "unprecedented increases" in energy prices and foodstuffs, officers are having to meet these cost hikes with "several hundred pounds less in their salaries".
Mr Lindsay said he had never before received "so many angry emails and telephone calls" from colleagues who felt "let down by a system of government that fails to acknowledge their contribution to society".
"Since 2010, police pay has deteriorated by 20% in real terms and it's time that deterioration was addressed," he added.
The Department of Justice has been asked for comment.
Recently, Justice Minister Naomi Long, in answer to an assembly written question, said she wanted to move "as speedily as possible".
However, she pointed out that some business case remits had yet to be received and that they also required the approval of the finance minister.
Sergeants currently earn about £40,000-£44,000 a year.