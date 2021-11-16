Brexit: NI Protocol issues may be fixed by Christmas, says Coveney
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said Northern Ireland Protocol issues could be resolved "before Christmas".
He said that was the EU hope but "we'll see" by the weekend if that's "realistic or not".
He was speaking in Brussels after a meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.
Mr Sefcovic is due to meet the UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost on Friday.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that prevents a hard Irish border by keeping Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.
That also creates a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, something the EU accepts is causing difficulties for many businesses.
It has proposed a package of reforms but the UK is seeking more fundamental changes.
'No doubt issues can be resolved'
The UK is threatening to use Article 16 of the protocol, which allows for unilateral "safeguard" measures if the deal is leading to serious practical problems or causing diversion of trade.
Those safeguards would amount to suspending parts of the deal, something the EU believes would be unjustified.
On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We would rather find a negotiated solution to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and that still seems possible.
"But if we do invoke Article 16 - which by the way is a perfectly legitimate part of that protocol - we will do so reasonably and appropriately."
Mr Coveney said some problems could be solved quickly while others will take "a little longer".
But he added there was "no doubt that if both sides wanted to... we could get these issues resolved before Christmas".