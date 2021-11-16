Covid-19: Five more deaths and 1,698 new coronavirus cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,802.
Another 1,698 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, up from 1,457 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are 429 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 412 on Monday.
There are 35 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 37 on Monday.
Last updated 16 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,831,525 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
Last updated 16 November at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 4,449 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, down from 4,570 on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,566 as of 10 November.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 614 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.
There and 114 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 16 November at 14:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,368.836 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,600,553 people have had their first dose and 3,531,995 have had their second dose.
Last updated 16 November at 14:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland