Portadown stabbing: Police urge people to 'search souls' over Jake Bailey-Sloan
A fresh appeal for witnesses has been launched after a man was fatally wounded on a night out in Portadown.
Jake Bailey-Sloan, 23, was injured at Mandeville Street early on Sunday 17 October. He was taken to hospital but died the following day.
A senior police officer said what happened was an "awful thing" and he urged people to "search their souls".
"We need to find out the absolute truth about what has occurred," Det Ch Insp Darren McCartney said.
On Tuesday, members of the dead man's family and police returned to the scene of his death to make a renewed appeal for information.
Mr Sloan-Bailey's dad Ross said the outpouring of tributes for Jake across Portadown had been "unreal", but the fact that few witnesses came forward was "hard to take".
"If you saw anything at all through the course of the evening, inside or outside any of these premises, please come forward," he said.
"I know it is not easy but please find the courage and come forward and speak to police."
His father said he lived life to the full.
"He was one of a kind for a 23-year-old. He literally lived every day like it was going to be his last."
Jake Bailey-Sloan returned from South Africa to his home town in Northern Ireland around six years ago and started a business employing local people.
"This is a young man who went out and no-one expected that to happen that night. He's come out on the street and he is now dead," said Det Ch Insp McCartney.
Officers have handed out flyers and spoken to local people who socialise in the area in an effort to find more witnesses.
Police said a small number of witnesses had come forward, but CCTV footage suggested more people were in the area at the time and appealed to them for help.
Anyone who was in the area of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown town centre, between 1:30 and 3:30 GMT on Sunday morning has been asked to talk to police.
A 22-year-old man arrested following Mr Bailey-Sloan's death was later released on police bail pending further inquiries.