Teen Elk: More than 170 Covid cases linked to Toome disco Published 36 minutes ago

Image source, Google Maps Image caption, The ticket-only Teen Elk club night in Toomebridge was sold out

A County Antrim entertainment venue has been served with a prohibition notice after complaints of dangerous overcrowding at a teenage disco.

The Public Health Agency have linked more than 170 positive Covid-19 cases to the event at The Elk in Toomebridge.

Chloe, a 15-year-old who attended the event, told the BBC's Stephen Nolan Show she feared for her life after struggling to breathe in the crowd.

"It was absolutely terrifying," she said.

"Imagine being put against a corner and being pushed until you couldn't breathe and if you fell you were fearing for your own life.

"My brother was there too. Covid was the least of my worries, it was 'am I going to get out of here alive and where is my brother?'"

Chloe explained that she lost one of her friends amidst the confusion.

Panic attack

"We were ringing her but couldn't get in communication with her. When she came up she was crying.

"There was a girl beside me who had a panic attack and I had to take her up the stairs. Her face was red, she had her head up and I grabbed a hold of her and got her up the stairs. I was terrified.

"I wanted to go out to have a good time with my friends and instead of that I actually had to worry about whether I was going to get out alive or not."

'No space at all to move' – 15 year old describes scenes at teen disco at The Elk pic.twitter.com/wPN21HH4Et — The Nolan Show, BBC (@BBCNolan) November 16, 2021

Chloe's brother Jarlaith said a number of his friends and neighbours who attended the event have since tested positive for Covid-19.

"Me and my sister are one of the lucky few who haven't got it, because we're double jabbed," he said.

The Teen Elk club night on Friday, 5 November, was a sold-out ticket-only event. A similar event advertised for 19 November has now been cancelled.

'He was so ill with Covid he passed out'

Alison, whose son attended the event, told The Nolan Show her son needed hospital treatment after testing positive for Covid in the days following it.

"My son tested positive last Monday evening. On Tuesday, he was so ill he passed out twice with a temperature," she said.

Alison explained that she had unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with a manager at the venue on a number of occasions.

"I now have a second child who has tested positive. I want questions answered from the Elk, but there's nobody who will speak to me. It's a disgrace."

She described the numbers attending the event "terrifying".

"As a parent, I bought the ticket, but I was told it was a ticket-only event with reduced numbers due to Covid-19."

'Reminder of the need for vigilance'

Mid Ulster District Council said it was investigating the incident under Health and Safety at Work legislation and has been in contact with The Elk as part of an ongoing investigation.

"A prohibition notice has been issued under the Health and Safety at Work Order which prevents events for teenagers being held at the premises pending a review of safety measures," the statement read.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has said it is managing a "significant number" of Covid cases linked to the event.

In a statement, it said that "just over 170 positive cases have been identified among those who attended, and as a result over 800 individuals have been identified as close contacts and will be required to self-isolate and get a PCR test depending on their vaccination status".

It added: "This issue is a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and adherence to the public health guidance and regulations for Covid-19.

"Just because restrictions allow for large-scale events and social gatherings, it does not mean that they carry no risk of Covid-19 infection, and we have seen cases amongst younger people rising generally."

The Elk told BBC News NI it was "assisting Mid Ulster District Council with its enquiries" and that "on the evening no one presented for treatment to the medical team on site".

With Covid-19 case numbers remaining high, Health Minister Robin Swann said on Monday that "now is the time" for a phased introduction of a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme to gain entry to hospitality and entertainment venues in Northern Ireland.