Electric cars: ESB to use £3.27m funding 'to double chargers'
By Claire Graham
BBC News NI
- Published
The company that operates the public electric vehicle charging network for Northern Ireland has been awarded £3.37m to upgrade it.
ESB said it will double the current number of rapid chargers.
Last week it was revealed Northern Ireland was the only part of the UK yet to apply for funding for electric car charge points in residential areas.
The £20m On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme focuses on those who live in terraced streets or in flats.
The £3.37m awarded to ESB has come from the government's Levelling Up Fund, which supports infrastructure projects.
ESB said it will "expand and enhance the EV charging network" adding it will see the introduction of high power (200kW) charging for the first time in Northern Ireland through the delivery of five high power charging hubs in strategic locations.
These can charge multiple vehicles simultaneously and can provide an electric vehicle with 100km of range in just six minutes.
It added that the investment, together with ESB's own capital investment, will replace all existing fast (22kW) and rapid (50kW) EV chargers across Northern Ireland.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it was "very welcome news" which would provide "confidence to existing and new drivers of electric vehicles here through the enhancement of our charging infrastructure".
"A modern and efficient EV charging infrastructure is essential at this time as we address the climate emergency and make the transition to cleaner and greener modes of transport," she added.
ESB's Marguerite Sayers said the funding was the most significant investment of its kind in Northern Ireland since the first EV chargers were installed more than 10 years ago.
"This investment will completely revamp the EV charging network in Northern Ireland, modernising it, making it faster and more reliable to support the growing numbers of EVs on our roads," she said.