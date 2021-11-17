Ballymena court: Jennifer Lennox, 52, charged with terrorism offences
- Published
A woman has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences after police said her DNA was found on a balaclava that they believe was used in a shooting last year.
Jennifer Lennox, 52, of Carnany estate, Ballymoney, is accused of possessing items for use in terrorism and having ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
She appeared via videolink at Limavady Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena.
A detective said Ms Lennox's DNA was found on a mask.
It was discovered alongside a shotgun following the shooting of Paul Fleming in November 2020.
Fear of repercussion
In court on Wednesday, the police officer said Ms Lennox claimed she had been asked to keep balaclavas and ammunition at her home two years ago.
She said she was told to sew the mouths of the masks shut.
The detective said Ms Lennox claimed she stored the items but refused to name those who asked her to do so for fear of repercussion.
Police investigating activities linked to the North Antrim UDA carried out a series searches on Monday.
The court heard that 55 balaclavas, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and notes with ingredients for explosives were discovered at Ms Lennox's home.
'Extremely serious' allegations
A defence solicitor said his client was living "in fear" and it was clear what the repercussions might be if she had refused to store the items in her home.
He also questioned why it took police a year to search Ms Lennox's home.
He added that she had given "a full account for everything recovered".
District judge Peter King said the allegations were "extremely serious" and that he was concerned by the "sheer amount of material" found.
Despite police objections, he granted bail on the stipulation that Ms Lennox is banned from entering Coleraine and Ballymoney and is subject to a curfew and electronic tagging.
The case was adjourned until 13 December.