Covid-19: Stormont ministers vote for mandatory Covid passports
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Stormont ministers have voted in favour of mandatory Covid vaccine passports to be introduced in NI from next month, BBC News NI understands.
Under the measure, people would need a passport to access venues such as nightclubs, pubs and restaurants.
Sinn Féin, Alliance and the SDLP all backed the proposals from Health Minister Robin Swann.
It is understood that DUP ministers voted against the move, with the result finishing six to four.
The Department of Health is to bring forward another paper on Wednesday night or Thursday to explore the plans in more detail.
It is thought that the plan tabled by Mr Swann is for the rules on Covid passports to take effect from 29 November.
But there would be a 14-day grace period before fixed penalty notices could be issued.
The minister is believed to have proposed applying the measure across the hospitality sector and at entry to large events.
It is understood the measure would apply for access to:
- nightclubs
- hospitality venues which serve food and drink
- cinemas, theatres, concert halls and conference centres
- indoor events with 500 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated
- outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated
- events where more than 10,000 people will be present regardless of whether they are seated
Prior to Wednesday's meeting, it was clear that the DUP did not share the other parties' support for the health minister's proposals.
On Tuesday Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson said he hoped his party would try to stop the measures being brought in.
His party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had an "open mind" on mandatory Covid passports but that he would need to see the detail of the proposal.
First Minister Paul Givan, DUP, met health officials on Tuesday evening ahead of the vote.
He had previously said his preference remained encouraging people to get vaccinated, as opposed to hospitality venues enforcing the rules.
Some business representatives are concerned but on Monday Mr Swann said the "time is now" to deploy a phased introduction of a Covid passport scheme.
Why are health advisers saying more restrictions are needed?
In its briefing paper for ministers, the department says evidence suggests that adherence to guidelines by the public is declining and that "Covid certification on a voluntary basis by the hospitality sector" has had low uptake.
It adds: "We strongly advise that further immediate measures are required to increase adherence to continued mitigations, including use of face coverings, work from home, outdoor meetings, ventilation and limiting contacts."
"It is unlikely that this will be sufficient to reduce the R number (Rt) to less than 1 unless there is also widespread use of Covid certification across higher risk settings."
The paper warns that it remains possible that even those measures may not be sufficient and that much depends on whether there is a "significant decline in community transmission" in the next three weeks.
Ministers are advised in the paper that the number of new positive cases has risen by 23% percent in Northern Ireland in the past week and the percentage of positive tests has also increased.
It says the increase in case numbers has been most marked in children aged from 11 to 15 but all age groups are rising with the exception of over 60s who remain constant at a relatively high level.
Officials said that was likely to be due to the effect of relaxations at the end of October - "with limited adherence to guidance by relevant sectors and a general decline in adherence to baseline measures by the general public combined with the return of schools after the mid-term holidays".
The paper also says hospital admissions have risen by 19% in the past week, while occupancy has risen by 10%, and that although intensive care units occupancy and deaths have declined, those are described as "lagging indicators in the context of increasing community transmission".
How did we get to this point?
High-level discussions about introducing mandatory Covid passports for domestic use in Northern Ireland have been taking place since late summer.
At that stage, few of the political parties supported the idea. In September, the SDLP's Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon proposed the move to other executive colleagues.
It was voted down at that stage, with ministers instead opting to put in advice around vaccine certification mitigations but this was not legally enforceable.
Ms Mallon and the Alliance Party's Justice Minister Naomi Long both said they wanted to see compulsory vaccine passports being introduced ahead of the nightclub sector reopening in Northern Ireland on 31 October, when social distancing rules were also scrapped in hospitality venues.
In mid-October, Stormont ministers published a contingency plan which referred to the "potential" deployment of Covid-19 status certification in "higher risk settings" but said it would require agreement from the executive.
On 1 November, the Department of Health released the COVIDCert Check NI app to allow businesses to scan vaccine certificates "voluntary use" of vaccine checks in hospitality and entertainment venues.