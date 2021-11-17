Man charged in investigation linked to north Antrim UDA
A 50-year-old man is due in court charged with offences including possession of a firearm with intent.
Police said the charges form part of an investigation into suspected violent criminal activity linked to loyalist paramilitaries, the North Antrim UDA.
The man had been questioned by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Thursday.
Earlier this week, police carried out a series of searches linked to the loyalist group and five people were arrested in the Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine areas.