South Armagh: Underground cannabis factory 'worth £36k' discovered
- Published
Two men have been arrested following the discovery of an underground cannabis factory in south Armagh on Wednesday afternoon.
Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £36,000 and criminal assets believed to be valued at more than £20,000 were recovered during the search of a property in the Seafin Road area of Killeavy.
The men, aged 39 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.
They have been released on police bail.
Police said their investigation into this "sophisticated operation" was ongoing.