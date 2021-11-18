Covid-19: Six more deaths and 1,681 new coronavirus cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,820.
Another 1,681 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, down from 1,848 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are 419 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 427 on Wednesday.
There are 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 33 on Wednesday.
Last updated 18 November at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,871,669 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
Last updated 18 November at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 3,633 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, down from 4,449 on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,609 as of Wednesday.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 634 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.
There are 119 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 17 November at 17:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,371,482 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,602,023 people have had their first dose and 3,533,160 have had their second dose.
Last updated 17 November at 17:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland