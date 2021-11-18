Covid-19: Robin Swann advises return to working from home
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
People working from home in Northern Ireland during the first wave of the pandemic "should be working from home" again, the health minister has advised.
Robin Swann said a previous decision to relax the working from home messaging should be reversed, it is understood.
The comments formed part of a document issued to the executive on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health said more restrictions before Christmas were possible unless transmission of the virus drops significantly.
Mr Swann had instructed officials to draft the paper looking at other ways to improve adherence with existing restrictions and improve compliance.
It followed a contentious vote by Stormont ministers to approve Covid vaccine passports for domestic use in Northern Ireland from next month.
The plan means people will have to provide a passport or proof of a Covid test result to access nightclubs, pubs or restaurants.
The DUP had voted against the proposals, but Mr Swann and other Stormont ministers said the use of Covid status certification would save lives.
At present, executive advice on working from home is that people should continue to do so where they can.
Help 'reduce the risk of transmission'
But it is understood that, in Mr Swann's document, he suggests that a decision taken by the executive on 23 September encouraging employers to "begin planning a gradual return to the workplace" for employees should be reversed.
The proposal states: "I believe that message should be reversed to once again advise employees to work from home where they can and to advise employers to support this where possible."
It goes on to say that the message should be communicated by stating that if a person worked from home when the pandemic began in March 2020, then "they should be working from home now".
Advice from health officials suggests strengthening the message would help reduce the risk of transmission inside and outside workplaces.
In the paper, it is understood Mr Swann has also proposed giving the Stormont Assembly a debate on the Covid passport regulations before they become enforceable on 13 December.
The DUP had called for this to happen ahead of the measures taking effect.
It is understood that the document also advises ensuring enforcement against those breaching current Covid restrictions, including people who do not comply with wearing face coverings where they are legally required.
Mr Swann said unless this happened, the public would see "compliance as unimportant and optional" and would lessen the benefits of wearing face coverings.
At the end of yesterday's executive meeting where Covid certification was passed - with a split vote - we were also told ministers had asked officials to go away and work up a paper to bring other measures to go along with it.
That paper has finally been seen by the parties in the executive.
We had been moving towards a policy of returning people to the workforce but now that could be reversed towards how things were last year.
However, it appears DUP First Minister Paul Givan will get his wish of a debate on the assembly floor on the Covid passport issue before the regulations kick in on 13 December.
The health minister is also understood to have said in his paper that communications on public health are "much more effective when delivered with a united voice by all executive ministers".
It is understood the minister is proposing that the executive asks the assembly Speaker to allow a debate or an alternative method to allow MLAs to consider the regulations.
The executive will have to consider Mr Swann's paper but it is not clear yet when this may happen.