UUP leader branded "dictatorial" over West Tyrone selection row
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
UUP leader Doug Beattie has been accused of being "dictatorial", by one of his party's former MLAs.
It comes amid a row over making Ian Marshall the candidate for West Tyrone in the 2022 assembly election.
Derek Hussey said another candidate, Andy McKane, was unanimously chosen.
But Mr Hussey said Mr Beattie, supported by most party officers, "had other ideas" by "seeking to import Mr Marshall from outside the constituency".
The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) said it was an internal party matter and would continue to be treated as such.
Mr Hussey, a West Tyrone MLA from 1998 to 2007, said: "Mr Marshall has met the constituency association which resulted in those present declaring unanimously that they would not be supporting his candidacy and campaign when this begins following declaration of an assembly election.
"In all conscience I cannot support this dictatorial approach that has been taken towards my long time friends and colleagues of the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist constituency association and urge a reversal of the current leadership decision otherwise we face the potential of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory".
In a separate statement, Mr McKane denied his opposition to Mr Marshall was down to sour grapes, calling the decision "disappointing".
He added: "If the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist Association had chosen a different candidate from West Tyrone I would have given that candidate my full support.
"This is not about my ego. It is about West Tyrone Ulster Unionism and giving us the best chance of winning a seat back."
In an apparent reference to the new more liberal direction Mr Beattie wants to take the party in, Mr McKane said: "I believe if you must abandon your principles to gain favour then you are in bother.
"I am a unionist with traditional values and make no apologies for being unionist and British."
Mr Marshall, a former Ulster Farmers Union president from County Armagh, joined the party in July and was made its West Tyrone candidate in October.
In 2018 he became the first unionist elected to the Seanad (Irish Senate), but he lost his seat in 2020.
A spokesperson for the UUP said: "The Ulster Unionist Party conducts its internal processes in accordance with its rules and standing orders.
"This is an internal party matter and we will continue to treat it as such."
In October, Mr Beattie denied suggestions that Mr Marshall had been "parachuted in".
He said: "Ian put his name forward as per the party processes, there was a selection process and it's the democratic way of doing things.
"You will always find one side or the other will be dissatisfied but that's not the point - we need to come together now and make sure we understand our differences.
"We have to move forward as a united party in order to win this election."
When he became leader Mr Beattie, a former soldier, said the party may have to "shrink to grow" as he sought to move it onto the centre ground.
Former South Down MLA Harold McKee quit the party in October, saying his Christian values were at odds with Mr Beattie's liberal leadership.
He has now joined the Traditional Unionist Voice.