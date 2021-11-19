Fermanagh: Major factory blaze now under control
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
A major fire that broke out at a factory near Enniskillen is now under control, the fire service has said.
A total of 60 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which broke out on Friday afternoon at Timoney Windows and Toughened Glass on Tattygare Road near Garvary.
The fire was brought under control at about 20:20.
The fire service said 20 firefighters will remain at the scene for several hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is thought it started in an electrical generator just before 14:00 BST and spread to buildings used to make PVC doors and windows.
Northern Ireland Fire Service Group Commander Andy Burns said it was a "well developed, very intense fire".
"We have had to call resources as far away as Belfast, Omagh and Strabane to help support the operations that are going here with local crews," he said.
"Neighbouring properties have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed."
Water was pumped from a nearby lake and aerial appliances used to put out the flames.