Pharmacists to restrict new patients over pressures
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Community pharmacists in Northern Ireland have said they will not accept new patients who require help managing their medicines at home.
Members voted for it due to increased demands on essential services.
From 1 December they will not take on new patients who require daily tablets being organised in medicine trays.
They said the service involves an in-depth pharmacist consultation and ongoing collaboration with the patient, their family and the pharmacist.
Community Pharmacy NI said "without the support from the department to do this, we have to protect core services until a solution can be found".
In recent months, the public have been able to attend their local chemist to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and booster jabs.
According to the organisation, mounting pressure on staff across the system has meant they have had to prioritise commissioned and essential services.
Medicine trays or "compliance aid services" is not a commissioned service or funded by the health service.
Community Pharmacy NI said that until now, it had been a service they had largely been providing on a "goodwill basis".
About 37,000 people in Northern Ireland use the facility, which is seen as a lifeline to many.
Community pharmacist Peter Rice said that he was "deeply concerned that we have arrived at this point".
He added: "My staff are stretched extremely thinly, and we cannot continue to take in new patients for the service without the appropriate resources in support.
"As part of this service, we have been assisting patients, often those who are elderly, to safely manage their medicines at home and in the community, reducing the need for patients to be transferred to other settings such as hospitals.
"It is worrying that by not commissioning this service, there could be additional and avoidable hospital pressures. "