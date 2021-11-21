Charges after man robbed and threatened in south Belfast
- Published
Two men and a woman have been charged with robbery after it was reported that a 24-year-old man was robbed and threatened at knifepoint in south Belfast.
The incident happened at about 01:00 GMT in Raby Street on Saturday.
The two men, aged 36 and 41, have also been charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
They are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' on Monday.
The woman, 35, is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on 17 December.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.