Ballymena: Man injured in aggravated burglary
A man has been injured after four masked men broke into a house in the Lanntara area of Ballymena on Saturday evening.
Police received a report at approximately 23:25 BST that the men, carrying a hammer and a bat, had broken a window and entered the house through the front door.
The injured man, who is in his 20s, was asleep on the sofa at the time.
Police say the men may also have had a machete.
The man sustained injuries to his face, which did not require hospital treatment.