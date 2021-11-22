Covid-19: Stormont executive to discuss health minister's Covid-19 proposals
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Stormont ministers will meet on Monday to discuss proposals to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
On Thursday, Health Minister Robin Swann advised anyone who worked from home when the pandemic began last year should do so again now.
His document also suggested introducing a "scores on the doors" Covid compliance rating for businesses.
Decisions on whether to strengthen current mitigations must be agreed by the executive first.
Health officials believe the proposals could help reduce transmission of the virus.
Last week, the Department of Health warned that unless cases decrease significantly in the next three weeks, then more "severe" restrictions could be required before Christmas.
Stormont ministers have said they do not want to have to impose tougher mitigations that could damage trade.
They have already agreed to put in place proof of Covid status for certain sectors, which will become enforceable from 13 December.
The plan means people will have to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or proof of a negative coronavirus test result to access nightclubs, pubs, cinemas, theatres and restaurants.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had voted against the proposals but Mr Swann and other Stormont ministers said the use of Covid status certification would save lives.
DUP ministers had said they wanted to see other measures explored by health officials, which could also help reduce the number of Covid cases.
At present, executive advice on working from home is that people should continue to do so where they can.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's justice minister has raised concerns about a proposal for her department to "take the lead" in managing compliance around face coverings to help combat Covid-19.
The health paper suggests Naomi Long should oversee plans to raise compliance levels above 80%.
She said the proposal was "entirely inappropriate".
In Mr Swann's paper to ministers ahead of Monday's meeting, he suggests that a decision taken by the executive on 23 September encouraging employers to "begin planning a gradual return to the workplace" for employees should be reversed.
The proposal goes on to say that the message should be communicated by stating that if a person worked from home when the pandemic began in March 2020 then "they should be working from home now".
On Friday, Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride, said research had shown that working from home was "one of the single most effective interventions" to control the virus.
"Covid score"
Another proposal raised by the minister is a "Covid score" for businesses based on their compliance with regulations and Covid safety measures.
Mr Swann said while this suggestion was dismissed as an option last year, he believes it should be revisited and has suggested the executive's Covid taskforce take on the development of such a scheme.
The document also advises ensuring enforcement against those breaching existing Covid restrictions, including people who do not comply with wearing face coverings where they are legally required.
Mr Swann said that since rules on mandatory face coverings in shops and public transport were introduced in summer 2020, only five fines had been issued to people for failing to follow the law.
The minister added that unless enforcement was strengthened, the public would see "compliance as unimportant and optional".
Most of the proposals in the paper are aimed at improving messaging and communication of current coronavirus advice.
Mr Swann is also understood to have said in his paper that communications on public health are "much more effective when delivered with a united voice by all executive ministers".