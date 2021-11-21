Covid-19: Justice minister's concern over face covering plans
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's justice minister has raised concerns about a proposal for her department to "take the lead" in managing compliance around face coverings to help combat Covid-19, BBC News NI understands.
A health paper suggests Naomi Long should oversee plans to raise compliance levels above 80%.
She said the proposal was "entirely inappropriate".
Ministers are due to meet on Monday to discuss the document.
Health officials have said they are worried about a drop in compliance levels around the wearing of mandatory face coverings.
Since summer 2020, customers have been required to wear them in shops, on public transport and in a number of indoor settings - unless they are exempt.
Health Minister Robin Swann circulated a document to executive ministers last week with a range of proposals aimed at reducing transmission of the virus.
In it, he suggested that Mrs Long should "take the lead in pursuing a minimum of 80% adherence to face coverings requirements, to gather evidence of this for the executive and to report of the number of fixed penalty notices issued".
In response, the justice minister has said she is "at a loss to understand" why Mr Swann suggested she take on responsibility for the matter.
In a letter to Mr Swann, seen by BBC News NI, she said a number of agencies were involved in overseeing compliance to Covid-19 restrictions including councils and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
"The PSNI will also, rightly, only enforce where necessary," she added.
Mrs Long warned that the executive had to be aware to the "wider impact" of expecting the PSNI to adjust its approach to enforcement.
"We have seen public confidence in policing being adversely affected whenever the public believe the PSNI are taking a disproportionate approach."
She said the police and other enforcement agencies were there to be called on as a "final measure", as the duty remained with businesses to encourage compliance.
She said: "The idea that compliance can be solely or even primarily an issue for justice is fundamentally flawed, as recognised by previous decisions of the executive."
Mrs Long said she also believed a "key problem" in improving compliance was the lack of consistent messaging across the executive.
She suggested that ministers needed to agree several "key messages" on public health advice at Monday's executive meeting and promote them "relentlessly".