Bus attack at peace wall treated as a racist hate crime
- Published
An attack on a bus of tourists at Cupar Way in north Belfast on Saturday night is being treated as a racist hate crime, police have said.
Passengers were left shaken after a brick was thrown at the side of the coach.
The group of visitors was in Belfast to celebrate the ordination of a bishop at the Rock Family Chapel Ministries in Crumlin.
The police said no-one was injured in the attack.
The bus is owned by the Six Counties Bus Preservation, a community interest company who specialise in vintage vehicle events and workshops.
Company owner Nigel Glenholmes said the window could cost £2,000 to replace, but the double glazing may have prevented injury or further damage.
"We decided to show off Belfast in it's best light, and the irony of it all is we were attacked in front of a peace wall," he said.
"Whoever did this needs to realise there's a knock on effect on other people."