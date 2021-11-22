Londonderry: City centre restaurant damaged in kitchen fire
A restaurant in Londonderry's city centre has been damaged after a fire broke out in its kitchen.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the blaze at Bridge Street at 05:58 GMT on Monday.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally.
At the height of the operation, four fire appliances attended the scene and Bridge Street and Orchard Street were closed to traffic.
In a statement, a fire service spokeswoman said: "The incident was dealt with by 09:24 and the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental at this time."