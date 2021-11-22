Antrim: Suspicious object declared to be an elaborate hoax
A suspicious object which sparked a security alert in Antrim has been declared an elaborate hoax, police have said.
The security alert began just before 08:40 GMT on Monday after the object was spotted in the Meadow Lands area.
Niblock Road was closed at the junction with the Springfarm Road and a number of homes were evacuated while the Army examined the object.
The road has now reopened and the residents have been allowed back home.
A police inspector said the object has been taken away for further examination.
"Police would like to thank the local community for their patience during this safety operation," the officer added.