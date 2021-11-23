Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,476 new coronavirus cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,847.
Another 1,476 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, up from 1,469 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are currently 390 Covid inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.
There are 33 being treated in intensive care units (ICU), down from 36 on Monday.
Hospital occupancy is sitting at 103%.
Last updated 23 November at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,933,054 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
1,357,693 of the jabs were first doses, 1,262,592 were second doses and 15,632 were third doses of the vaccine.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Last updated 23 November at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 3,666 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, down from 5,634 on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,609 as of 17 November.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 638 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.
There are 130 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 23 November at 17:45 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,391,991 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,610,882 people have had their first dose and 3,544,750 have had their second dose.
Last updated 22 November at 18:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland